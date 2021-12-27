Rahul’s century puts India in enviable position

CENTURION: Indian opener KL Rahul scored a splendid century to assist India with completing day 1 of the primary Test at 272/3 against South Africa, on Sunday.

Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, winning the throw, was chosen for bat first. Batting first the Indian openers didn’t baffle. The pair recorded an amazing century organization. Mayank Agarwal scored a grand 50 years; scoring 60 bound with nine limits.

Following Agarwal’s excusal, Cheteshwar Pujara packed away a brilliant duck, and India slipped to 117/2. Indian captain, Kohli, again neglected to pull out all the stops with the bat and was excused subsequent to edging Lungi Ngidi’s wide outside off conveyance to the slip cordon. He figured out how to score 35.

Ajinkya Rahane then, at that point, cooperated firmly with Rahul, the pair recorded an unbeaten 73-runs association before the stumps.

Rahul batted splendidly for the duration of the day and proceeded to crush an astounding century – his seventh generally in the Test cricket. He stayed unbeaten with his exceptional 122, including 11 limits and a six. Though, Rahane is unbeaten with his tasteful 40.

For the hosts, Ngidi picked every one of the three wickets right from the start.

