Rahul blitz keeps India alive with crushing win over Scotland

KL Rahul’s 50 off 19 balls assisted India with remaining alive in the Twenty20 World Cup with an eight-wicket whipping of Scotland inside seven overs on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami took three wickets each to assist bowl with trip Scotland for 85 in 17.4 overs after India put the resistance into bat in the Super 12 challenge in Dubai.

Rahul and Rohit Sharma, who hit 30, then, at that point, dismantled the Scotland bowling as India dashed to their objective in 6.3 overs to profoundly work on their run-rate.

They actually need to dominate their keep going match against Namibia on Monday and a New Zealand rout on account of Afghanistan on Sunday to come to the last four.

Rahul crushed six fours and three sixes in his batting rush as he brought the fifty up in 18 balls prior to getting out to Mark Watt.

Sharma fell lbw to Brad Wheal who finished the 70-run opening stand.

Suryakumar Yadav hit the triumphant six with captain Virat Kohli, on his 33rd birthday, savoring the immense success at the opposite end.

Speed lead Jasprit Bumrah bowled Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer after the batsman’s seven-ball battle at the wrinkle. It was a lady wicket for Bumrah.

George Munsey counter-assaulted as he crushed Ravichandran Ashwin for three progressive limits yet Shami cut off the opener’s visit on 24.

Jadeja hit on bowl after the initial six overs of powerplay and had a moment effect with twin strikes to send back Richie Berrington, bowled without scoring a run, and Matthew Cross caught lbw for two.

With Scotland’s best four back in the hole at 29, Calum MacLeod and Michael Leask set up some opposition during a 29-run stand.

Jadeja got through with his left-arm turn as he sent back Leask lbw for 21 and Ashwin got Chris Greaves for one.

MacLeod, who made 16, and Mark Watt additionally endeavored to carry some regard to the aggregate yet Shami got back to get two wickets in one over and Bumrah wrapped up the innings in 17.4 overs.

Prior on Friday, New Zealand remained on track for the semi-finals with a 52-run prevail upon Namibia.

Gathering 2 pioneers Pakistan have effectively ensured a semi-last spot with four dominates in four matches.