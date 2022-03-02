Queen Elizabeth returns to work after Covid

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II proceeded public engagements on Tuesday after falling ill with Covid, as her son and inheritor Prince Charles was quoted as saying that she’s “ a lot better”.

Enterprises have mounted for the 95- time-old monarch’s health since she tested positive on February 20, overshadowing the launch of her record- breaking 70th time on the throne.

But a palace statement indicated she was now well enough to hold virtual engagements, hosting the new ministers of Andorra and Chad from her home at Windsor Castle.

The queen last week cancelled analogous listed engagements with new ministers as she was suffering from what were described as “ mild” Covid symptoms.

A politic event she was also due to attend on Wednesday this week was cancelled on the advice of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, due to Russia’s irruption of Ukraine.

Buckingham Palace has said it’ll not give a running commentary on the head of state’s health, but news that she’s undertaking duties again will be seen as positive.

During a walkabout on a visit to Southend-on- Ocean, east of London, a member of the public asked Charles about his mama’s health.

“ He said,‘she’s a lot better now — it was veritably mild’,” Janice Jacom, 64, told journalists latterly.

She described the illness as “ veritably worrying as the queen is getting on a bit but I suppose she’s absolutely awful”.

Charles contracted Covid in early 2020 as the epidemic struck, and tested positive again on February 10 this time, two days after he last met his mama.

His alternate woman, Camilla, was verified to have the contagion on February 14.

The queen was forced to decelerate down on medical advice after spending a night in sanitarium following unidentified tests in October last time and cancelled a string of engagements.

That included hosting world leaders at last November’s UN climate change peak in Glasgow, while she pulled out of the periodic Remembrance Sunday service and the Church of England’s General Synod because of a back complaint. When she has made public appearances, she has appeared visibly more frail, using a walking stick.