Mutlaq Bin Majed Al-Qahtani, the special envoy of Qatar’s foreign minister, meets acting Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb 5. — Abdul Qahar Balkhi Twitter

Qatar sends envoy to Kabul for talks with Taliban

KABUL: According to a statement from the Afghan foreign ministry, an envoy for Qatar’s foreign affairs minister visited the Afghan capital on Sunday and met with the acting foreign minister of the Taliban administration.

Qatar characterized the restrictions imposed by the Taliban administration on women’s education and NGO work as “deeply concerning,” despite widespread international criticism.

According to Afghan foreign affairs spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the special envoy of Qatar’s foreign minister, Mutlaq Bin Majed Al-Qahtani, met with acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul.

Balkhi stated, “Both sides talked about political coordination, the strength of the relationship, and humanitarian aid.”

Although China and Pakistan sent their foreign ministers last year and the UN deputy special representative recently visited to discuss women’s rights and aid, no foreign nation has officially recognized the Taliban government.

Since around 2012, when they were fighting an insurgency against the Western-backed government until they took power in 2021, the Taliban’s political office was in Qatar.

