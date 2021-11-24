Qatar gets clearance to buy stake in LNG terminal in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on Tuesday cleared state-run Qatar Energy’s offered to get 49% stakes in an impending private area LNG terminal, preparing for Qatar’s initially immediate interest in Pakistan’s energy market.

“The proposed exchange is therefore approved,” said the country’s opposition controller in a request gave here saying the proposed exchange didn’t meet the assumption of strength in the market on the grounds that the objective element’s — Energas Terminal — share in the market would be close to 33pc.

Energas, a dealer terminal on the way on ground, is at present possessed by three nearby business gatherings — Lucky, Sapphire and Halmore. Qasim Terminal Holding LLC (QTHL) is an auxiliary of Qatar Energy once in the past known as Qatar Petroleum which has two long haul LNG supply contracts with state-run Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

The Qatari firm had documented a pre-consolidation application before the CCP for proposed securing of 49pc shareholding of Energas under segment 11 of the Competition Act 2010 read with guideline 6 of Competition (Merger Control) Regulations 2016.

The CCP said it inspected the documentation, the market circumstance and directed a free examination of the terminal market that a definitive acquirer – Qatar Energy – had business identified with investigation, creation and offer of raw petroleum, flammable gas and gas fluids and refined items, compost, interests in its nearby market and board remembering for bunkering and endorsing protections and had gone into a membership concurrence with Energas for over Rs757 million to take over 49pc shareholding.

It noticed that the there were covers between the consolidation elements however the procurement would make a cooperative energy for proficient advancement of LNG area in Pakistan.

Energas is one of the two gatherings presently drew in with Pakistan government and its substances for improvement of extra LNG terminals on “vendor model” as against existing two terminals set up under government certifications and handling charges.

Qatar is the biggest maker and exporter of LNG and has been expanding its creation and making further advances in LNG send out business sectors lately.

Last month, the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) endorsed distribution of pipeline ability to two new LNG terminal designers — Energas and Tabeer Energy — to work with their interest in the extra gas framework.

Tabeer Energy is an auxiliary of Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation.

While talking about a rundown of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs on the report of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on the foundation of new terminals, the CCoE “supported the assignment of pipeline limit and coordinated to quick track the work on setting up new LNG terminals”, as indicated by an authority declaration.

The gathering was educated that Petroleum Division and Sui gas organizations kept on opposing pipeline ability to new terminal engineers of the private area – Energas and Tabeer Energy.

The report said the government bureau on Sept 8, 2020 “guided the Petroleum Division to dispense pipeline limit in the current and the new arranged pipeline inside 30 days”. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority likewise guided Sui organizations to apportion 300-350mmcfd of pipeline ability to the two terminal engineers each in May this year. It said the Sui organizations were “hesitant to distribute pipeline limit”.

The report said there was 600mmcfd of gas pipeline limit accessible for the new LNG terminal engineers and the controller likewise affirmed a similar circumstance. It said SNGPL had complete pipeline limit of 1200mmcfd and long haul agreement of 1,000mmcfd till 2024 while 150mmcfd gas was moved to K-Electric and 250mmcfd to SSGC — leaving spare limit of 600mmcfd.

The synopsis noticed that Sui organizations were disinclined to liberate the gas market regardless of losing generous gas amounts to pilferage and adding to round obligation of billions of rupees. The rundown supported liberating the gas area like aeronautics, telecom and banking areas to lessen trouble on exchequer and set aside citizens cash.