Putin kept waiting for Erdogan before talks

ISTANBUL: Russian President Vladimir Putin was left hanging tight and squirming for 50 seconds by Turkish partner Tayyip Erdogan before talks in Tehran on Tuesday, provoking Turkish media to draw matches with Putin making him and different pioneers hold on previously.

The gathering in Iran was Putin’s first with a Nato coalition pioneer since Russia attacked Ukraine in February.

A video delivered by the Turkish administration showed Putin remaining before his seat and the countries’ two banners, his hands fastened, mouth jerking and his position moving before Erdogan shows up. Putin then lifts his hands to his sides.

“Hi, how are you, great?” Erdogan said as they then grinned at one another and shook hands.

Media reports contrasted the episode and others of Putin allowing world pioneers to chill out before, prominently in Moscow in 2020 when Erdogan was left sitting tight for around two minutes by the Russian chief in front of a gathering.

Turkiye’s T24 site asked in a title: “Was it vengeance?”