Punjab intensifies dengue prevention activities

LAHORE: Amid efforts to save lots of people from the surging cases of the dengue virus within the province, prevention activities are intensified across Punjab.

On the directions of Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch, the health department is conducting operations across the province to eradicate dengue larvae.

At least 136 dengue patients were reported across the province within the last 24 hours.

Out of those total 136 cases, 103 dengue cases were registered in Lahore yesterday.

Sharing the breakdown of the entire number of cases, Sikander said 17 dengue patients were reported from Rawalpindi, four from Sargodha and three from Hafizabad.

Meanwhile, two cases of dengue were reported from Sheikhupura and Okara while one case of dengue was reported from Attock, Chakwal, Multan, Narowal and Chiniot each.

So far this year, 1,436 confirmed cases of dengue are reported from across Punjab, said Sikandar. Meanwhile, a minimum of 1,180 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from Lahore.

Sikander said: “Precautionary measures against dengue are vital within the monsoon season.”

“Citizens should take more responsibility to stop dengue during the monsoon season,” he suggested.

Sharing his views about stagnated water, he said rainwater shouldn’t accumulate in residential areas.

The secretary said that the health department teams checked 446,431 indoor places across Punjab on Tuesday and 104,947 outdoor places across the province.

“The public is urged to require precautionary measures against dengue virus along side coronavirus,” Sikandar appealed.

He requested all religious scholars of Punjab to make awareness among the people coming to mosques about dengue prevention.

Sikander added: “Prove yourself a responsible citizen and keep your surroundings clean. don’t allow water to accumulate inside and out of doors the house.”

“Dengue mosquito breeding are often prevented by taking care of cleanliness,” he reiterated.