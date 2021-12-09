Punjab governor discusses Kashmir, Afghanistan with ex-UIN president

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, during his visit to Turkey, met previous UN President Volkan Bozkir and examined with him Kashmir, Afghanistan, Palestine and different issues.

The lead representative asked the UN to assume its part in finishing abominations against Kashmiris and Palestinians. The issues confronting individuals of Afghanistan and harmony were likewise examined.

As indicated by a representative for Governor’s House here on Tuesday, the lead representative additionally advised Volkan Bozkir about the means being taken under the authority of Prime Minister Imran Khan to reestablish harmony in Afghanistan and the circumstance with respect to the monstrosities submitted by the Indian security powers against the Kashmiri public.

During the gathering, the previous leader of the United Nations reaffirmed his obligation to ensure common freedoms in Kashmir and to assume a part for harmony and dependability in Afghanistan and said that the UN experienced consistently been focused on harmony and the insurance of basic liberties, and harmony is the way to advance all over the planet.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar said that in Kashmir, 855 days had passed since inconvenience of most exceedingly terrible lockdown by the Indian government and security powers and Indian powers were killing guiltless Kashmiris.

“Individuals of Kashmir don’t have fundamental common freedoms. We request the United Nations to assume its part in finishing the continuous outrages on Kashmir and resolve the Kashmir issue as per its goals.

Ch Sarwar said that issue of Kashmir and a solid and stable Afghanistan was the best need of great importance for harmony in the area, which required the United Nations just as every one of the world powers to assume their part.

Pakistan under the initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan will completely uphold every one of the means taken for foundation of harmony and Pakistan has consistently been assuming a main part for harmony. Harmony will prepare for advancement and success in the district and the world, he added.