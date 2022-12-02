Punjab CM promises to support PTI’s decision to dissolve assembly during meeting with Imran

As the opposition in the provincial assembly considers ways to overthrow the PTI-PML-Q-led coalition government in the province, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has promised to stand by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Khan has announced that he will be leaving assemblies all over the country, including those in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after calling off his long march to Islamabad last week.

According to PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, the party’s leadership has approved the dissolution of assemblies in both provinces; however, the final decision will be made following additional discussions.

The opposition, comprised of the PML-N and its allied parties, has stated that it will not back down from a challenge, despite highlighting the fact that snap polls did not favor the country.

Elahi reiterated his loyalty to Khan during his meeting with him on Thursday at the PTI chief’s residence in Lahore and emphasized that he “owed” the Punjab Assembly to the former prime minister.

Elahi stated that he would continue to support the PTI chief’s decisions and would not “hesitate for a moment” when Khan instructed him to dissolve the assembly.

As he criticized the opposition for asserting that they were in contact with government lawmakers, he added that the elements responsible for creating misconceptions in the PTI and PML-Q camps would “fail again.”

“Imran Khan is indispensable,” CM Elahi stated, urging the opposition to introduce a motion of no confidence in him. They have previously failed and will continue to fail.”

If the opposition thinks it can overthrow the Punjab government, according to the leader of the PML-Q, it is “daydreaming.”He went on to say that the opposition lacks the necessary numbers.

“In the event that Punjab Get together is in the meeting, the lead representative’s standard can’t be forced. My sincere advice to the opposition is as follows: Please read the business regulations.”

“Regardless of what Imran Khan says, I will act immediately. The chief minister stated, “The Punjab Assembly is a minor matter; I will give my life for Imran Khan.”

Pervez Khattak, the senior leader of the PTI, told journalists after the meeting that the meeting was good “overall” and that Khan would make the final decision on all matters.

“Chaudhry and the rest of us are one. Our leader is Khan sahib. The former KP CM stated, “All the decisions that have been made will be revealed later.”

According to Khattak, the chief minister of Punjab has agreed to follow Khan’s decisions, and the two leaders have reached a consensus on all matters. Elahi, he, stands by what he says.”

In light of the fact that the establishment has pledged to stay out of politics, the leader of the PTI also stated that he did not want “groupings or divisions” within the party.

Read More: PML-N struggling to beat impression it’s ‘afraid of snap polls’

‘Think 10 times’

Ayaz Sadiq, a senior leader of the PML-N, issued a warning regarding the potential dissolution of assemblies, advising the ousted prime minister to “think ten times before taking a risk.”

Sadiq, the federal minister for economic affairs, stated on the program “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath” that the coalition government was developing a plan to deal with the situation in the event that the two assemblies were dissolved.

He stated, “We offered the chief ministership to Pervaiz Elahi,” stating that he was in charge of his own destiny.

He continued, “Why can’t Elahi leave the party?” if other PTI allies are able to do so.

The PML-N leader made it clear that if the PTI dissolves assemblies in two provinces, the coalition government will hold by-elections.

Qamar Zaman Kaira, the leader of the PPP, stated that the coalition parties would move toward elections if they were unable to halt the dissolution of assemblies during a conversation on the Geo News program “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath.”

Kaira, who is the advisor to the prime minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, stated, “Separate elections have never been held for the Centre and the provinces, but will undergo this experiment as well.” She holds that portfolio.

Read More: PDM mulls options to foil PTI’s plan of dissolving Punjab, KP assemblies

Punjab MPAs oppose assembly’s dissolution

Earlier in the day, sources told Geo News that PTI lawmakers in Punjab have advised the party’s chairman against immediately dissolving the provincial assembly.

According to sources, the development occurred following Khan’s receipt of a report on the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly from the party’s high-level committee.

According to sources, the lawmakers told the PTI leader not to immediately dissolve the assembly because of ongoing development projects in their constituencies.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi presided over a meeting today in which the report on the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly was presented. The meeting was attended by Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmood-Ur-Rasheed, Hammad Azhar, and Ejaz Chaudhry, as well as others.

According to sources, some lawmakers have advised against the immediate dissolution of the Punjab Assembly because they believe that development tenders worth billions of rupees have been opened and that multiple projects in their constituencies are close to completion.

According to sources, lawmakers have also suggested that the timing of the political move should be effective to prompt the federal government to hold general elections.

Besides, to hold further conferences, the PTI boss has gathered a meeting of the PTI’s Sindh and Balochistan parliamentary gatherings on Sunday.

The sources added that the choice in regards to the disintegration or PTI stopping all gatherings would be made by the PTI boss after the meeting of their parliamentary gatherings on Sunday.

In addition, Khan has given the party’s legal team the responsibility of analyzing the legal aspects of the situation and preparing for any foreseeable complications.