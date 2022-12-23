Punjab CM Parvez Elahi denotified, cabinet ‘stands dissolved’

In the early hours of Friday, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman denotified Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, citing the failure to obtain a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly in light of the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan’s largest province.

The governor’s notification was rejected by the strong ally of Elahi, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Fawad Chaudhry, Senior Vice President of the PTI, stated that the notification possesses “no legal status,” and Elahi also announced that he would approach the court immediately tomorrow.

“He ceases to hold office because CM has failed to obtain a vote of confidence at the appointed time and date.” Orders gave tonight,” Rehman composed on his Twitter handle, sharing a duplicate of the notice.

Since CM has refrained from obtaining Vote of Confidence at the appointed day and time therefore he ceases to hold office. Orders issued this evening pic.twitter.com/ZWnK376DfP — M Baligh Ur Rehman (@MBalighurRehman) December 22, 2022

The governor mentioned in the notification that the CM did not take a vote of confidence despite an order to do so. In addition, the notification stated that Elahi did not take the vote after 24 hours.

According to the notification, “I am satisfied that he does not command the confidence of the majority of the members of the Punjab Assembly” and “continues to hold his office with immediate effect.”

The notification also stated that the provincial cabinet had been disbanded and that the chief minister would continue to carry out his responsibilities until a new candidate was elected.

Adhering to the lead representative’s guidance, Boss Secretary of Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal additionally informed the disintegration of the commonplace bureau. The notification states, “Mr. Parvez Elahi has ceased to hold office of the Chief Minister Punjab with immediate effect.”

Rehman, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), had called a session for Wednesday at 4 p.m. for Punjab CM Parvez Elahi to take a vote of confidence. Elahi was denotified, and the cabinet stood down.

However, in defiance of the instructions, PTI-affiliated Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan called the order against the Constitution and postponed an ongoing session until Friday.

According to Sibtain, the governor does not have the authority to appoint someone to a ministry. He added that the lead representative can’t call another meeting while one is as of now in the works in the get together.

The governor, on the other hand, said that the order to hold a session for the confidence vote has “no bearing” on the decision to reject the speaker’s ruling.

‘No legal standing’

The governor’s action was rejected by the PTI because it lacked “legal status.” Fawad said that Elahi and the provincial cabinet would continue to work as usual in response to the governor’s notification.

گورنر پنجاب کا وزیر اعلیٰ کو ڈی نوٹیفیکیشن کرنے کے نوٹیفکیشن کی کوئ قانونی حیثئت نہیں، پرویز الہیٰ اور صوبائ کابینہ بدستور اپنے فرائض سر انجام دیتی رہے گی، گورنر کے خلاف ریفرینس صدر کو بھیجا جائیگا اور ان کو عہدے سے ہٹانے کی کاروائ کا آغاز کیا جا رہا ہے https://t.co/ieD3XtAVCv — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 22, 2022

The senior PTI leader tweeted that as part of the process to remove the governor, a reference will be sent to President Dr. Arif Alvi.

Maleeka Bokhari, a spokesperson for the PTI on legal issues, stated that the PTI enjoys the trust of Punjab’s electorate because it is the largest political party in the province.

PTI is the largest political party in the province & commands the confidence of Punjabs electorate. Governor Punjab has with mala fides & in violation of the Constitution issued this order.This is arbitrary & against settled principles of jurisprudence#گورنر_پنجاب_کوعہدےسےہٹاؤ https://t.co/QYBnKHYpex — Maleeka Ali Bokhari (@MalBokhari) December 22, 2022

“Governor Punjab has issued this order fraudulently and in violation of the Constitution. This is inconsistent and contrary to settled standards of law,” she added.