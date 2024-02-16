PTI organizes a protest against “rigging”

SAHIWAL: The local branch of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) called a protest march, accusing the PML-N of manipulating the results of more than 50 National Assembly constituencies. The gathering was held in opposition to the alleged election rigging.

The protest march began at Dera Iras and crossed the Railway Road to arrive at Azadai Chowk. Young people, PTI activists, voters, and representatives of the local tehsil and district administrations took part in the protest and chanted anti-PML-N chants because they believed the party was involved in vote-rigging.

Leading the gathering were district president Rana Aftab, MNA-elect from NA-142 Usman Ali, Rana Tariq Javed, Ahmed Ali Dhakko, and Mian Javed, as well as Rana Amir Shahzad, who lost the NA-141 seat to Pir Imran Shah.

Speaking to the attendees, Rana Amir Shahzad asserted that he was in the lead by 3,500 votes and that he was unjustly defeated because the Form 45 results were incorrectly compiled.

It is noteworthy that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) acknowledged his plea, tabulated his votes, and formally announced Pir Imran Shah as the NA-141 winner. Rana Amir Shahzad, though, declined to take the ECP’s notification. He claimed to have an edge of 17,000 votes at first, but it is currently 3,500 votes.

SOURCE: DAWN NEWS