PTI leaders seek face-saving to call off protests: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Thursday that leaders of the PTI’ve suggested at securing a face- redeemer to conclude the ongoing long march — as the government and the party remain at loggerheads.

During his discussion in Geo News’ programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath”, the elderly minister said PMLN parliamentarians have had some informal connections with their PTI counterparts, and it has surfaced from these relations that they demanded a date for the election that would help them end the demurrers.

But stressing his earlier station, the defence minister said if the PTI gets a date for the general election through agitation, it would not set a good tradition.

On the appointment of the military officers, the minister said it was for the first time that PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s counsels had given him the right advice.

He added the PTI chief is gradationally getting realistic as he first acquitted the US of the conspiracy charge and also went on to soften his station about the establishment.

His only complaint with the establishment now is why did it not help him survive the not-trust move, the minister added.

Query girding crucial movables in the service ended Thursday evening after President Arif Alvi inked the summary and approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Asim Munir as the coming chief of army staff and Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as president of the common chiefs of staff commission(CJCSC).

When asked that all army chiefs appointed by the PML-N governments ultimately had better relations with Khan, Asif said politicians should stop allowing the army chief would be their man.

He said Feroze Khan Noon himself had stated that Gen Ayub Khan had betrayed him despite the fact that he gave him a one-time extension on the Turkish premier’s recommendation.

Asif further said when Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met President Alvi, their discussion was fully about frugality. They also bandied to develop a profitable docket having a-party agreement. The finance mogul had met President Alvi just a week back.