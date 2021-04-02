The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has once again warned TikTok over “vulgar and objectionable content” on the platform after a court in the northwestern city of Peshawar ordered the ban on the short-form video service be officially lifted.

The ban on TikTok was the second time the Pakistani authorities had sanctioned the app — owned by China’s ByteDance — after restricting it back in October 2020. The latest development comes almost a month after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had directed the state-run telecom authority to “immediately block access” to the service.

Source: https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/813182-pta-again-warns-tiktok-over-vulgar-and-objectionable-content-as-ban-officially-lifted