PSL 7: Fakhar Zaman’s ton leads Lahore Qalandars to victory against Karachi Kings

KARACHI: Flamboyant batter Fakhar Zaman’s 106-run knock led the Lahore Qalandars to a six-wicket victory against Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday.

Qalandars, who put Kings into bat after their captain Shaheen Afridi won the toss, bowled well in the late overs to restrict Kings’ to 170.

Qalandars chased down the 171-run target in 19.4 overs, with Mohammad Hafeez and Samit Patel playing small cameos to lead them to the victory, and bag two points.

Earlier, Karachi Kings scored 170 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs fter good batting from Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam.

The Kings were sailing smoothly till the 10th over, but then Qalandars’ skipper Shaheen Afridi brought in experienced all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez to bowl.

On his first ball, Hafeez dismissed Sharjeel Khan (60), breaking the 84-run opening stand. After the important wicket, Zaman Khan (15) sent Mohammad Nabi back to the pavilion, and in the 15th over, Rashid Khan was able to get Babar’s (41) wicket.

The Qalandars’ bowlers performed sensationally, with Haris Rauf picking up three wickets, while Hafeez, Rashid, Zaman, and Shaheen picking up a scalp each.

Source: Geo.tv