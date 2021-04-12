PSL 6 matches set to resume on June 1: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule for the remaining matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 (PSL 6), with the tournament set to resume from June 1.

PSL 6 had earlier been delayed in March after seven people participating in the tournament had tested positive for Covid-19. At the time, the PCB had said the decision was taken out of consideration for the health and wellbeing of all participants in the tournament.

On Saturday, the PCB’s Board of Governors (BoG) held a meeting via a virtual conference call — their second of the year — according to a press release issued on Sunday.

“HBL PSL 6 matches will resume on June 1 with the final scheduled for June 20,” said the press release.

