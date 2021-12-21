Protesters demand arrest of culprits involved in AJK resident’s murder

MUZAFFARABAD: An enormous number of individuals arranged an exhibit during a symbolic shade down in Abbaspur town of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday to challenge the new killing of an occupant of their space in a vehicle grabbing occurrence in Rawalpindi.

On Wednesday last, some obscure people had shot dead Khawaja Sohail Shafi in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Road prior to grabbing his Suzuki Mehran vehicle that he drove as taxi to squeeze out a living.

The dad of two young ladies was let go in his local town the next day, in the midst of requests by many grievers to chase down and grant praiseworthy discipline to his executioners.

On Monday, merchants in Abbaspur pulled down the screens of their shops for over an hour during which they and individuals from different backgrounds organized a convention to press the specialists worried to administer equity to the dispossessed family.

Since nobody from the groups of killed Kashmiris can follow up the examination cycle, the police hide all such situations where no one will think to look, the dissenters kept up with, encouraging AJK monitor general of police Dr Sohail Habib Tajik to unequivocally disagree with the Punjab police.

Speakers additionally called upon Rawalpindi’s recently named CPO Sajid Kiani to check out following and punishing the enemies of Mr Shafi and recuperating his vehicle.