MOSCOW/ VIENNA: Apro-Russia revolutionary leader said on Monday that separatist forces in eastern Ukraine have taken control of the harborage of the strategic megacity of Mariupol.

“ Regarding the harborage of Mariupol, it’s formerly under our control,” Denis Pushilin, leader of the secessionists in the breakaway Donetsk region, said in televised reflections.

Russian colors have for over a month besieged Mariupol on the props of the Ocean of Azov.

Thousands of civilians are believed to have failed there since the launch of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

Before, Pushilin told intelligencers that the remaining Ukrainian forces in Mariupol were concentrated inside the megacity’s giant metallurgical and heavy ministry shops.

“ The adversary has concentrated its forces in manufactories similar as Azovstal, Zavod Ilyicha and AzovMash,” he told journalists in the region’sde-facto capital Donetsk.

“ As for the centre of the megacity, peaceful rudiments of life are formerly being restored. It’s the first step,” he added. Pushilin said separatist forces would consolidate fighting in eastern Ukraine. Moscow has now made this area its primary target.

French police

French police officers and forensic croakers arrived in Ukraine on Monday to help probe contended Russian war crimes after hundreds of mercenary bodies were discovered in municipalities around Kyiv, Paris said.

The French innards and justice ministries said they had transferred the platoon to “ help the immunity of acts constituting war crimes” following the killings that shocked the world.

Russia incontinently indicted the platoon of bias and trying to blemish Moscow’s character.

The French ministries said the investigators would “ give concrete support” to Ukrainian and transnational authorities to probe the killings.

“ In agreement with the Ukrainian authorities, it may also contribute to the International Criminal Court disquisition.” The experts will help in “ identification and collection of substantiation,” they said.

France’s minister to Ukraine posted a snap on Twitter of the uniformed officers standing by a mobile laboratory van in the western megacity of Lviv.

“ Proud to drink to Lviv the detachment of specialized and scientific bobbies who came to help their comrades in examinations of war crimes committed near Kyiv,” Etienne de Poncins said.

“ France is the first to give similar help. They will start work hereafter.” Ukraine says it plant bodies in areas in the Kyiv region from where the Russian army lately retreated. It has pledged to find and identify those behind mercenary killings and has called for transnational help in doing so.

The ministries said the platoon is made up of “ two forensic croakers and about 15 bobbies from the National Gendarmerie Criminal Research Institute (IRCGN), experts in crime scene and victim identification”.

Austrian chancellor holds addresses with Putin

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer held “ veritably direct, open and tough” addresses with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, in Putin’s first meeting with a European Union leader since the irruption of Ukraine started further than six weeks agone.

Neutral Austria, which obtains 80 per cent of its natural gas from Russia, generally maintains near ties to Moscow than important of the European Union but that has not been the case lately.

Nehammer has expressed solidarity with Ukraine and denounced apparent Russian war crimes, while his government has joined other EU countries in expelling Russian diplomats, albeit only a bit of the large Russian politic presence there.