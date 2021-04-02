While temporarily allowing a private firm to sell Covid-19 vaccine, the Sindh High Court on Thursday observed that any restriction on the sale of Covid-19 vaccine at this stage would be against public interest since it was an urgent need due to the crisis being currently faced by the country.

The single-judge bench headed by Justice Nadeem Akhtar also extended its earlier interim stay order against withdrawal of exemption notification issued by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) about Covid-19 vaccines’ import by a private firm till April 12.

The bench ruled that it would decide the question whether the exemption granted for Covid-19 vaccine import could be rescinded or not on April 12.

A pharmaceutical company filed a suit before the SHC and contended that the Drap had withdrawn its earlier notification issued on Feb 2, under which it exempted the import of Covid-19 vaccine for sale for a period of six months or till the market prices of those vaccines become available.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1615873/private-firm-allowed-to-sell-covid-vaccine-temporarily