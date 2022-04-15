Prince Albert of Monaco contracts COVID-19

Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for COVID-19.

The royal’s office confirmed the news on Thursday, noting that his symptoms are not severe and his health is stable.

“Prince Albert is continuing to work from the office in his private apartments,” it said in a statement. No health update was provided for wife Princess Charlene.

Meanwhile, the Prince’s team is constantly keeping in touch with members of the cabinet, the government and his closest staff.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene married in 2011. The couple shares twins, a boy and a girl, born in 2014.

Source: The International News