President Erdogan says no support for Sweden’s NATO bid

Following the burning of the Holy Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm during a protest, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has cautioned Sweden that it should not anticipate receiving his support to join NATO.

He said in a speech in Ankara that it is obvious that those who caused such a scandal in front of our country’s embassy can no longer expect our help with their application.

The most recent protest was denounced by the Turkish president.

In the meantime, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg issued a statement in which he stated that although freedom of expression is a prized commodity in NATO nations, these actions are inappropriate.

Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Kuwait, among other Arab nations, have also condemned Sweden’s desecration of the Holy Quran.