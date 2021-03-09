President Alvi decries world silence on Indian atrocities on women in IIOJK

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that women in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are subjected to violence by state but unfortunately, world remains silent on the issue.

Highlighting plight of women in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Dr. Arif Alvi while addressing a ceremony in connection with International Women’s Day in Islamabad asked the world to take notice of human rights violations in the occupied valley.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari voiced concerns over rising incidents of Islamophobia in the Western world saying the burqa ban in Switzerland is also violation of human rights.

Minister for Defence Production Zubaida, Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza and Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara also spoke on the occassion.

