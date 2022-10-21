President AJK says strong, stable Pakistan is guarantee to freedom of IIOJK

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that a strong and stable Pakistan is guarantee to the freedom of the Indian Illegally occupied part of the Jammu and Kashmir State.

Addressing colorful events in different corridor of the United State including New York, Barrister Sultan Mahmood said that all political parties should be united on the issue of Kashmir and Pakistan’s nuclear program.

Nominating Pakistan’s nuclear program as vital for the country’s survival and sovereignty, the AJK President said there should be no difference of opinion on issue of vital public interests.

pertaining to the deteriorating political and mortal rights situation in Indian Immorally enthralled Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Chaudhry said that Kashmiri people have been bravely fighting against the Indian oppression.