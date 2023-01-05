President AJK asks UK parliamentarians to play role for resolving Kashmir issue

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has stated that the British Parliament should play the necessary role in resolving the Kashmir dispute and putting an end to the ongoing violation of human rights in Occupied Kashmir.

On Wednesday, he met in-depth with British Parliamentarian Imran Hussain and British member of the House of Lords Lord Qurban Hussain, both of whom are of Kashmiri descent.

The president said during the event that the international community should play its part in preventing conflict between the two nuclear neighbors, despite the extremely volatile situation in the region.

He added, “Both Pakistan and India are nuclear powers, and any misunderstanding between the two can be a precursor to a big war that can endanger the peace of the whole world,” and that Parliamentarians of Kashmiri descent can play a significant role in educating the world about the possibility of a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute.

He stated that the Kashmiri diaspora in Britain has the potential to effectively promote the Kashmir cause on a global scale.

Lord Hussain and Imran Hussain extended an invitation to the AJK President to visit the UK and address the British Parliament at this time.

Source: APP