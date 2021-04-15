Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the Senate Sherry Rehman has said that the country’s economy is witnessing an unprecedented damage under the government’s “controversial and non-transparent” agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has wreaked havoc on the Pakistani street by unleashing a slew tsunami of unbearable hike in prices of utility and food items.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Ms Rehman said that indirect taxes from Rs1,000 billion to Rs1,300 billion would add to dangerous levels of inequality.

“It has also indebted Pakistan to the point of crisis, and has now taken us into a situation where the central bank is being made totally unaccountable to Pakistan’s parliament or the people,” the PPP leader said while commenting on reports about the federal government’s plan to make the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) autonomous.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1618278/ppp-sees-disastrous-consequences-of-new-imf-deal