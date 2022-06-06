Posters expose India’s anti-Kashmir designs in IIOJK

In Indian wrongfully involved Jammu and Kashmir, banners have showed up in Srinagar and different regions to record the dissent against the disruptive approaches being sought after by the Hindutva BJP and RSS, dreading conceivable massacre of Kashmiri Muslims.

The Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM) and different other supportive of opportunity associations have shown the banners, Kashmir Media Service detailed.

The banners read, “Indian Hindutva rulers focusing on Kashmiri young people, disregarding global regulations by preventing handover from getting saints’ bodies to their families, as the ongoing Indian enemy of Kashmir strategy is a major test and danger to harmony in the district.”

The banners communicated serious worry over the quietness of United Nations and the world local area over the proceeded with Indian hostility and abominations on individuals of Kashmir. The banners said the Modi-drove fundamentalist Indian system was changing the demography of the Muslim greater part in IIOJK by various strategies and is deluding the global local area about the real ground circumstance of the region.