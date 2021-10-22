Police block capital’s roads as TLP announces long march on Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The police on Thursday chose to obstruct various streets just as the Faizabad Interchange to stop the banned Tehreek-I-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) from entering the capital on Friday.

The choice was taken after the prohibited outfit declared a long walk towards Islamabad from Lahore to constrain the public authority to deliver its chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi.

Senior cops let Dawn know that around three dozen compartments had been orchestrated to put on various streets, including Islamabad Expressway, to prevent the TLP from entering the capital or organizing a protest at Faizabad Interchange.

The compartments were being brought to the Faizabad Interchange and put on the streets at 12 PM. Also, exceptional police faculty were conveyed in and around the exchange.

Police were additionally deputed at section point of the capital at Tarnol, Rawat and Bhara Kahu. Additionally, compartments were orchestrated to hinder the streets at these three focuses yet a last course was anticipated from the higher specialists.

More than 2,000 police authorities are being sent at the central matters, including the section focuses, to counter the TLP’s walk, the officials said.

The police lines base camp delivered 1,500 enemy of uproar gear units for the contingents to be sent on Friday.

In the mean time, more than three dozen pioneers, activists and dynamic laborers of the prohibited outfit were picked from various pieces of the capital on Thursday.

In Rawalpindi, police escalated their crackdown on the prohibited outfit, confining more than 125 of its laborers and pioneers.

Of the 125 specialists, 51 were confined in the Rawalpindi locale, 21 in Attock, 29 in Jhelum and 25 in Chakwal. Up until this point, 17 specialists of the gathering have been captured have been moved to the Adiala prison for 30 days.

Additionally, work force from Punjab Constabulary (PC) have likewise been called to help the nearby police to keep law and control.

Officers and Elite Force commandos have been sent at Faizabad.

As per sources, the police were first coordinated to begin ‘entryway thumping’ at the homes of TLP laborers and pioneers to sharpen them however later chose to confine them for 30 days.

The sources said police had arranged arrangements of in excess of 320 specialists of the prohibited outfit, including 39 people who had been put on the fourth timetable of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The police, be that as it may, could capture 51 people under area 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and proceeded with assaults at the homes of different activists.

Police have been sent at various focuses in the post city while hold police have been put on a reserve. Officers are additionally liable to be sent in the city on Friday to keep law and control.