Poland will withdraw its troops from Afghanistan at the top of June, President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday, bringing its two-decade presence within the country to an end.

NATO allies agreed in April that foreign troops under NATO command will withdraw from Afghanistan in coordination with a U.S. pull-out by Sept. 11. read more

“At the top of June, after 20 years, we are ending our military involvement within the largest NATO operation in history,” Duda wrote on Twitter, adding that the primary troops would return to Poland on Thursday night.

After withdrawing, us and NATO aim to believe Afghan military and police forces, which need to be developed with billions of dollars in funding, to take care of security.

