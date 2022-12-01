Poland and Argentina make it to the last 16

At Stadium 974 on Wednesday night, Argentina’s talisman Lionel Messi was denied by Poland’s Wojciech Szczesny in a game that they needed to win to advance to the World Cup.

Both teams were goalless at halftime thanks to Szczesny’s stop in the 38th minute, but Argentina took the lead a minute into the second half when Alexis Mac Allister crossed from the left in a move that started right from kickoff.

Argentina flourished once they held the lead. At 67 minutes, Julian Alvarez scored with a great shot and great control, delighting thousands of Argentina fans at the venue, which is made up of 974 shipping containers.

Argentina could have scored more goals, but the 2-0 victory kept Messi’s dream of leading the Albiceleste to the World Cup title like the legendary Diego Maradona alive. In addition, Argentina won Group C and advanced to the last 16, where they will face Australia.

Holders France will meet Poland, who qualified just barely as sprinters up behind Argentina because of a late objective by Saudi Arabia, who lost 2-1 to Mexico in the other gathering game at the Lusail Arena.

Poland and Mexico shared a point total at the conclusion, but they advanced due to goal differences.

After a corner, Henry Martin headed the Mexicans’ first goal in the 47th minute. Five minutes later, Luis Chavez scored again with a stunning free kick, but Salem Al Daswari scored for Saudi Arabia to make it 2-2.