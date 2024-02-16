PML-N’s “blowing hot and cold” regarding the PTI fix

LAHORE: A party leader told Dawn that a faction inside the PML-N has recommended the Sharif family to extend a hand of hospitality to Imran Khan’s party, as the PTI begins discussions with its fierce foe JUI-F.

Any thawing of the hostility between the two groups is doubtful, though, since the leadership is “in no mood” to show the PTI any kindness.

Senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique made the first suggestion for a reconciliatory strategy with all parties. He suggested a national government with representation from all parties, including the independent candidates endorsed by the PTI who won on February 8.

“A national government should be formed for a specific duration by all parties present in the National Assembly. In a message published on his official X account on Thursday, Mr. Rafique stated that this idea should be considered calmly.

The PML-N leader added that no party held a majority in parliament after losing to Sardar Latif Khosa, who was endorsed by the PTI, for the NA-122 seat in Lahore.

“The peak of mutual animosity is here. To shepherd the nation out of the economic crisis and lessen polarization, the idols of ego and vengeance must be destroyed.

Another representative of the PML-N shared similar views, stating that the conflict with the PTI “needs to end.”

“This argument has been ongoing for the past two years. The head of the PML-N told Dawn, “Those in charge must start a conversation to put an end to this conflict for the good of the nation; otherwise, political stability won’t exist and the economy would deteriorate. I support Mr. Rafique’s suggestion.

There could be no expectation of forbearance against PTI following Ms. Sharif’s selection as Punjab’s chief minister.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb informed Dawn that the party’s position on the matter was expressed by Nawaz Sharif during his news conference and that “the procedure for consultation with other political groups has been initiated” in response to questions on Mr. Rafique’s proposal.

However, a PML-N official associated with Maryam Nawaz Sharif informed Dawn that the party’s leadership has no intention of making amends with Mr. Khan’s organization.

