PML-N bought votes for upcoming by-polls in Lahore: Fawad Chaudhry

GUJAR KHAN: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said the individuals who serenade “Vote ko izzat do” (give regard to cast a ballot) trademark purchased votes in favor of Rs2,000 for the impending by-political race in Lahore.

He was alluding to a viral video wherein PML-N laborers supposedly dispersed money among individuals for votes in a body electorate of Lahore.

Tending to a public assembling in Pind Dadan Khan, the clergyman said PML-N had correspondingly tricked electors during the 2016 by-political decision in Jhelum and this was the framework against which Imran Khan had stood firm.

“I trust that when the workplaces of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would open on Monday, they would consider the matter and would ask the PML-N how getting votes by circulating cash was administration to vote based system and giving admiration to the polling firm.”

The clergyman said when the PTI government needed to utilize electronic democratic machines (EVMs) in the following general races the PML-N and PPP felt irritated on the grounds that these individuals came to endure a ‘particular framework’ and their entire political race situation depended on apparatus.

Prompting PML-N pioneer Maryam Nawaz and her better half resigned Captain Mohammad Safdar, the pastor said they should say goodbye to governmental issues, adding that at whatever point their case was going to be heard in courts, they released counterfeit recordings to pressure judges and state foundations.

“Maryam Nawaz had said she didn’t possess any property in London and surprisingly in Pakistan yet after Panama Leaks we came to realize that she claimed property worth billions in Pakistan as well as abroad. We over and over request that they show receipts else there are just two choices: to return the cash or go to prison,” Mr. Chaudhry said.

He said the PTI would finish its five-year term as well as win the following races.

Additionally, the pastor advised his party laborers from his electorate to maintain their emphasis on the impending nearby government decisions and not to stress over the overall races.

In the interim, Mr. Chaudhry visited the under-development Phase III of the Jalalpur Sharif trench and went to the notable function of an emergency room in the Basic Health Unit in Tobah town of Pind Dadan Khan. A measure of Rs310 million has been endorsed for the development of the emergency room.