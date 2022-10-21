PM urges provincial govts to play due role to mitigate sufferings of flood-affected people

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has prompted all parochial governments to cooperate with the civil government beyond all political confederations to alleviate the mournings of flood tide affected people of the country.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of National Flood Response and Coordination Centre in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said as wheat sowing season begins, thus seeds will be handed to growers of flood tide hit areas.

He said that civil and parochial governments will bear the cost at fifty percent share each. He added that NDMA is earning veritably good quality seeds.

He said parochial governments of Sindh and Balochistan have named sections where they need civil government’s relief but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab have refused to accept this.

The Prime Minister prompted the two parochial governments to cooperate with civil government so that no deficit of wheat occurs.

He said the civil government isn’t allowing private sector to import wheat because it wants to save every penny of the public bankroll.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government was filling the gap between wheat force and demand caused during last four times. He made it clear that nothing will be allowed to misuse this calamitous situation and earn gains or do hoardings.

He said distribution of cash relief backing quantum among families of those who failed, injured or were affected in any other way during cataracts is underway in a transparent manner.

The Prime Minister said other essential particulars like canopies, drugs, food packages, water and mosquito nets have been distributed across the country as per the demand of every flood tide affected area.

He said China is to give us high quality downtime canopies for forthcoming cold rainfall.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister directed the officers concerned to finalize and authorize design cycles for development work in flood tide affected areas within four days.

He also issued instructions to complete the comprehensive recuperation plan for the flood tide victims to be presented to the transnational benefactors.

The meeting was attended by Chairman National Flood Response and Coordination Centre, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority and elderly officers of applicable departments. Chief Minister Sindh and Chief registers of businesses shared in the meeting via videotape link.

The meeting was told that comprehensive planning for recuperation of flood tide victims is in its final stages and a detailed Post Disaster Need Assessment report prepared with the collaboration of civil government, parochial governments and transnational associations will be presented on 24th of this month.

The Chairman NDMA briefed the meeting about deliverance, relief and recuperation measures and said that along with furnishing canopies, mosquito nets and portion to the flood tide- affected areas, provision of boats and pumps for water drainage are also being assured.

He told that provision of creators has been assured in the areas where electricity force is dammed.

Chief Secretary Balochistan acquainted the meeting of problems faced by flood tide victims due to cold rainfall, upon which the Prime Minister issued instructions for immediate delivery of special cold resistant canopies bestowed by China for flood tide victims in cold areas.