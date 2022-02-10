PM to honour best performing ministers with ‘appreciation certificates’

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to give appreciation instruments to the stylish performing ministers, Geo News reported.

According to sources, the premier will present” appreciation instruments”to ten ministers for their outstanding performance in their separate ministries.

Also, redundant allowances will be handed to workers of the separate ministries.

In this regard, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Shehzad Arbab has submitted the report to the Prime Minister’s Office.

As per sources, a form to distribute appreciation instruments will be held in the Prime Minister office moment, while ministers and concerned officers from the ministries have been invited to attend the form.