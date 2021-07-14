PM to dispatch work on two super road projects today

Prime Minister Imran Khan is probably going to perform the groundbreaking of 7th Avenue Interchange and rehabilitation of I.J.P Road projects on Wednesday.

Both the projects are going to be executed by the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) of the Ministry of Defence, which also has another construction firm, the National Logistics Cell (NLC).

“The prime minister goes to perform the groundbreaking of both the projects on Wednesday,” said a member of the CDA. He said the civic agency had completed arrangements for the function to be held at Pak-China Friendship Centre.

Following a recent decision of the federal to amend procurement rules allowing government organizations to award contracts to state enterprises without floating tenders, the CDA on Friday decided to urge these two projects alongside the development of the district courts executed through state organizations.

Construction of 7th Avenue Interchange and that i . J.P Road is going to be administered by FWO

The 7th Avenue Interchange worth Rs1.5 billion is going to be constructed at the junction of 7th Avenue and Srinagar Highway near Aabpara.

Sources said the project falls during a sensitive area thanks to which the CDA decided to interact with the FWO for its smooth and speedy completion.

They said the interchange is going to be a cloverleaf with four left and right loops at the junction of 7th Avenue, Srinagar Highway, Khayaban-i-Soharwardi, and Garden Avenue.

There will be an underpass to link both the portions of Khyaban-i-Soharwardi. This project was proposed in 2008 but faced delays within the start of labor.

In the absence of an interchange, motorists face traffic jams.

Under the second project worth over Rs6 billion, the I.J.P Road is going to be rehabilitated besides the construction of two additional rigid lanes and three flyovers.

According to the master plans of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the CDA was alleged to develop the “I” sector and Rawalpindi a “J” sector. However, the authorities in Rawalpindi couldn’t develop the “J” sector. the main road dividing the “I” and proposed “J” sectors are understood as I.J. Principal Road.

The CDA’s Development working group last year had approved the PC-I which says the project is going to be completed in 18 months.

Before finalizing the PC-1, the CDA had hired a consultant to hold out a feasibility study. The consultant suggested two additional rigid lanes and three flyovers in addition to the rehabilitation of the road.