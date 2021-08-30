PM supports a framework for school, domestic cricket

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday approved a framework for promotion of faculty cricket especially and domestic cricket generally , advising the Central Punjab Cricket Association to implement the model in its entirety.

The prime minister attended a presentation on domestic cricket within the country with special specialise in school cricket. The presentation was made by the Chairman of Central Punjab Cricket Association (CPCA), Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza, Special Assistant to PM Dr Shahbaz Gill, Pakistan Cricket Board’s CEO Wasim Khan and CPCA’s chief executive Khurram Niazi.

The prime minister appreciated the model developed by CPCA, which is affiliated with the PCB, and involved its replication everywhere the country strategically.

The prime minister asserted his total support to the varsity Cricket Championship beginning in Central Punjab from Sept 15 and stated that faculty cricket had immense potential to get and groom real cricketing talent.

Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik highlighted the many role of the Punjab government during this major initiative.

“Pleased to review efforts of Punjab for revival of faculty cricket, especially [the]role of Central Punjab Cricket Association. 870 schools and 231 college grounds [as well as]355 sports facilities (have been) developed across Punjab,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

He also urged all provinces to specialise in reviving sports and providing sports facilities for the youth.

In a separate tweet, the prime minister also thanked Ehsan Mani for his contribution to cricket in Pakistan during his three-year tenure because the PCB chairman.

“I especially appreciate his fixing , for the primary time, a regional domestic cricket structure in Pakistan and his role in bringing back international cricket teams to Pakistan,” the prime minister remarked.