PM Shehbaz unveils Mangla dam’s refurbishment electricity project

MANGLA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that Pakistan, which is already confronted with enormous obstacles to its economic stability, cannot bear the high costs of energy import bills, emphasizing the need for cheaper electricity generation.

The remarks were delivered by the premier at the inaugural ceremony on Monday for the refurbishment project of Units 5 and 6 of the Mangla Dam Hydroelectric Power Plant, which was carried out with the assistance of USAID.

He emphasized the necessity of utilizing alternative sources of electricity production and stated that the bill for energy imports had increased to $27 billion.

He stated that “powerful lobbies and cartels” prevented the construction of dams and the launch of solar power projects from coming to fruition, and that “if the water reservoirs were built on time, the country’s energy import bill would not have swelled to $27 billion.”

PM Shehbaz was disappointed that in 75 years, both democratic and military rulers failed to construct enough dams to meet energy demands.

He stated, referring to the country’s recent flash floods, that dams are essential for reducing the effects of climate change.

The assistance provided by USAID for the renovation of Mangla dam units was described by the prime minister as a “wonderful example of cooperation” between Pakistan and the United States.

He thanked USAID for its valuable grant of $150 million, as well as the Development Agency of France’s financial support of 90 million euros and another pledge of 65 million euros. Additionally, he stated, the WAPDA (Water and Power Development Authority) contributed $178 million, or roughly Rs20 billion, from its own resources.

He expressed delight at the United States’ enthusiasm for extending the country’s largest Tarbela dam.

He likewise said the 75-year-old companionship and two-sided connection between Pakistan and the US had additionally fortified at the degrees of exchange and speculation.