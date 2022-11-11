PM Shehbaz Sharif says Imran Khan wants to ruin Pakistan through agitation

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has indicted PTI Chairman Imran Khan of trying to ruin Pakistan through his agitation.

Compactly speaking to the media after holding a third round of addresses with PML- N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the premier said that Imran Khan wants to ruin Pakistan but this won’t be.

“Defeat is the fortune of those who are doing the long march,” said the premier.

“Let’s pray for the better of Pakistan. Let’s pray to Allah for guidance on putting Pakistan on the right path. Pakistan is in great difficulty” said Nawaz.

Nawaz said the rule of mobs won’t be permitted. “We’ve no way heeded to the dictation of mobs ahead and won’t do so now ”

He verified to Geo News before the day that he has entered the political passport from the Pakistan government. “ I’ve had this passport for many days now.”

A Sharif family member also verified that Nawaz’s passport has arrived in London.

PML- N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz condemned the PTI’s long march, saying that the ordinary people were in great difficulty due to the long march. “People are wedged and facing difficulties. This is bad.”

Both Nawaz nor PM Shehbaz answered questions about the appointment of the coming army chief.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Punjab PML- N leader Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan also attended the two rounds of addresses.

Before Nawaz resolved not to come under PTI’s pressure, especially on their crucial demand for early choices, sources told Geo News.

Nawaz told PM Shehbaz to “continue doing his stylish to take Pakistan out of the profitable extremity and not succumb to any kind of pressure”.

The Sharif sisters resolved that the choices will be held on time and PTI chief’s planned march on Islamabad will be dealt with fairly, participated the source.

Shehbaz Sharif is likely to leave for Pakistan on Friday.