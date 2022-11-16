PM Shehbaz again tests positive for Covid-19

State leader Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for Covid.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Top state leader was unwell for most recent two days and got tried on the guidance of specialists today.

She engaged individuals to appeal to God for the state leader’s rapid recuperation.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has wished State leader Shehbaz Sharif expedient recuperation from Covid.

In an explanation on Tuesday, he petitioned God for the Top state leader’s great health and requested that he go to prudent lengths.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani have appealed to God for health and rapid recuperation of State leader Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

In an explanation on Tuesday, they said the Top state leader will recuperate from Covid very soon and keep on guiding the country on the way of improvement and success.