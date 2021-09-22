PM sees common conflict if Taliban neglect to form inclusive govt

• Imran asks world community to offer group longer to satisfy promises

• Says preventing women from acquiring education in Afghanistan would be un-Islamic

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that Afghanistan could descend into war if the Taliban did not form an inclusive government.

“If they are doing not include all the factions, sooner or later they’re going to have a war,” he said in an interview with the BBC.

“That would mean an unstable, chaotic Afghanistan and a perfect place for terrorists. that’s a worry.”

The prime minister laid out the conditions that might got to be met for Pakistan to formally recognise the new Taliban government.

He involved the new leadership within the neighbouring country to be inclusive and to respect human rights. He reminded the Taliban that Afghanistan shouldn’t be wont to house terrorists who could threaten Pakistan’s security.

As the Taliban had recently excluded girls from secondary schools with only boys and male teachers allowed to return, PM Khan said he believed that girls would soon be ready to attend schools. He said preventing women from acquiring education in Afghanistan would be un-Islamic.

“The statements they need made since they came to power are very encouraging,” he said. “I think they’re going to allow women to travel to colleges . the thought that ladies shouldn’t be educated is simply not Islamic. it’s nothing to try to do with religion.”

The decision to exclude girls from returning to high school last week prompted a world outcry, with a Taliban spokesman later explaining they might return to the classroom “as soon as possible”. But it’s not yet clear when girls are going to be ready to return or what sort of education are going to be provided if they are doing .

When pressed on whether the Taliban would realistically meet the standards set by Pakistan for formal recognition, PM Khan repeatedly called on the international community to offer the group longer . “It’s just too early to mention anything,” he said, adding that he expected Afghan women to eventually “assert their rights”.

Prime Minister Khan said Pakistan would make a choice on whether to formally recognise the Taliban government alongside other neighbouring states. “All neighbours will get together and see how they progress,” he said.

“Whether to recognise them or not are going to be a collective decision.”