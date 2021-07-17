PM says Pakistan to ‘fully investigate’ Dasu transport blast

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday assured Chinese Premier Li Keqiang that his government would spare no effort to completely investigate the bus incident during which 9 Chinese nationals lost their lives.

In a telephonic conversation, the prime minister said the safety of Chinese nationals, workers, projects, and institutions in Pakistan is that the “highest priority of the govt .”

During the decision, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives of Chinese nationals caused by the tragic incident in Dasu. The prime minister said the people of Pakistan shared the grief and pain of the bereaved families. He underlined that the govt of Pakistan was providing the simplest possible medical aid to the injured Chinese nationals.

He reiterated that Pakistan and China had an iron-clad friendship that had withstood the vicissitudes of your time. No hostile forces would be allowed to wreck brotherly relations between Pakistan and China, he added.

At least 13 people including nine Chinese nationals and 4 Pakistanis were killed and quite twenty-four others wounded Wednesday morning when a shuttle they were traveling in plunged into a deep ravine after an explosion on board.

The bus was ferrying the Chinese and Pakistani workers to an under-construction tunnel site of the Dasu Hydropower Project within the remote Kohistan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. “Initial investigations into the Dasu incident have now confirmed traces of explosives. Terrorism can’t be ruled out,” Fawad Chaudhry wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday. “PM Imran Khan is personally supervising all developments. the govt is in close coordination with the Chinese Embassy in this regard. We are committed to fighting the menace of terrorism together,” the knowledge minister had added.