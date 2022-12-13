PM praises OIC’s principled position on Kashmir question

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its steadfast support for the Jammu and Kashmir dispute’s resolution.

In his conversation with OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, he mentioned both the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the support of OIC in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

The dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was emphasized by the prime minister.

PM Shehbaz emphasized that the secretary general’s historic visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and the Line of Control (LOC) would send a strong message of support from the OIC to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right to self-determination. Shehbaz welcomed the secretary general’s visit.

In addition, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their cause. He reiterated that the pre-1967 border with Al-Quds Al- Sharif as its capital must serve as the foundation for any solution to the Palestine issue.

He encouraged the secretary general to accelerate efforts to address and alleviate the humanitarian challenges that the people of Afghanistan face, acknowledging that the OIC has increased its engagement with Afghanistan since the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Islamabad in December 2021.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized once more the importance of combating the growing anti-Muslim sentiment and attempts to undermine the sanctity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He communicated worry over escalating of Islamophobia crusade, especially in the locale, where against Muslim and hostile to Islam plan was being sought after as an instrument of state strategy.

In accordance with the relevant resolutions adopted by the United Nations Security Council, the OIC secretary general reiterated its full support for the Jammu and Kashmir dispute’s resolution.

He also expressed his condolences for Pakistan’s recent climate-induced floods, which claimed lives and destroyed livelihoods.

During Pakistan’s final term as Chair of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), the secretary general assured the prime minister of the full cooperation and support of the OIC Secretariat.