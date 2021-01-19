PM orders early establishment of border markets

Prime Mi­­nister Imran Khan on Mon­day directed the authorities concerned to fast-track establishment of markets in Pakis­tan’s border areas with Af­­g­hanistan and Iran and early formulate a comprehensive strategy in this regard.

Highlighting the importance of border markets for the prosperity of the people residing in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtun­khwa and bordering areas of Balochistan, he said the establishment of such markets would not only create employment opportunities for the local people but also help check smuggling.

The prime minister issued the directives while presiding over a meeting held to review progress in establishment of markets in border areas with Afghanis­tan and Iran. Prime minister’s advi­ser Abdul Razak Dawood, spe­­cial assistants Moeed Yusuf, Dr Waqar Masood and Dr Shehbaz Gill and senior officers were present in the meeting, which was also attended by Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and relevant officers through video link.

The meeting was briefed on the measures taken by the federal and provincial authorities so far for the establishment of border markets for provision of better business opportunities to the local people, promotion of trade and creation of employment opportunities for the youth.

