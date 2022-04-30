PM in Jeddah for talks with Saudi leadership to boost bilateral ties

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif showed up in the port city of Jeddah on Friday on the second day of his visit to Saudi Arabia.

On his appearance, the head was gotten by Governor of Makkah Region Khalid receptacle Faisal Al Saud and Saudi Arabia’s National Security Adviser Dr Musaed Al-Aiban.

Mr Sharif was joined by key bureau individuals, including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, CPEC Authority boss Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mohsin Dawar and Maulana Tahir Ashrafi.

During the visit, the top state leader will have gatherings with the Saudi crown sovereign and different authorities, with a specific spotlight on progressing financial, exchange and venture ties and investigating valuable open doors for the Pakistani labor force in Saudi Arabia.

The different sides will likewise trade sees on a scope of territorial and worldwide issues of common interest.

After his appearance in Saudi Arabia, the state leader and his assignment offered appreciation at the Roza-I-Rasool (PBUH) and offered nawafil in Masjid-I-Nabwi in Madina.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s relationship is set apart by common trust and understanding and close collaboration. Individuals of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in high regard.

The reciprocal relationship is supplemented by close cooperation at provincial and global discussions. Saudi Arabia is likewise an individual from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

Saudi Arabia is home to multiple million Pakistani laborers, adding to the advancement, thriving and monetary improvement of the two nations. Standard undeniable level visits are a vital component of this relationship.

