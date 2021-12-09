PM Imran unveils Naya Pakistan Card initiative

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday officially dispatched the Naya Pakistan Card drive, bringing super government assistance projects of the Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf (PTI) government covering wellbeing, training, food and farming areas under one umbrella.

With the dispatch of Naya Pakistan Card, which covers Ehsaas Ration Program dependent on a food sponsorship bundle for low-pay families, Kisan Card, Sehat Card and grants for understudies, recipients of different drives can profit all administrations on a similar card.

Tending to the service held at the Governor House, Prime Minister Khan said that Kamyab Pakistan plot was additionally ready to go under which 2,000,000 qualified families would get Rs400,000 without interest credits for independent work, free specialized training to one individual from each enrolled family, Rs2.7 million advance for house development and free health care coverage.

He said the proposed Kamyab Pakistan program to be dispatched in the KP territory would be stretched out to different regions later.

Additionally, the public authority was granting 6.3m grants to understudies to urge them to seek after advanced education as Rs47bn had been assigned in such manner, he said.

To guarantee grant of grants on merit, an exceptional cell was being set up at the PM secretariat to gather understudies’ information, he reported.

Mr Khan said that the PTI got 66% larger part during the past decisions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because of advancement activities and changes in various areas. An UNDP report had additionally recognized decrease in neediness in KP during 2013-18 because of the commonplace government drives, he added.

On the event, Prime Minister Khan additionally conveyed checks among supplication heads of Jamia mosques under a KP government drive, among less favored ladies under Kifalat program and grant among understudies under the Ehsaas schooling program.

He said the Punjab government was recreating KP’s model in the wellbeing area and would dispatch medical coverage program from January 1 and the whole populace of the territory would be covered inside next 90 days. The public authority of Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan additionally planned to dispatch the super program, he added.

Liking the exhibition of National Command and Operation Center on Covid-19, the PM said the nation had viably handled the pandemic that severally impacted production network across the world and caused expansion in costs of oil, gas and food wares. Food expansion was a worldwide peculiarity, at this point costs of fundamental items were lower than in rest of the world, he added.

In the present circumstance, he said the noteworthy Ehsaas food sponsorship bundle worth Rs120bn would benefit north of 20 million families, as 30pc markdown would be given on acquisition of ghee, flour and heartbeats to the families with under Rs50,000 month to month pay.

The PM asked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to guide parliamentarians to visit their voting demographics and urge individuals to enlist themselves for apportion rebate.

He additionally discussed working of 10 new dams in 10 years to resolve the issue of water shortage and support food creation.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, government, commonplace pastors, parliamentarians, senior officials and individuals from various sections of society went to the function.