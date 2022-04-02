PM Imran says ‘establishment’ gave him three options: resignation, no-confidence vote or elections

Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed on Friday that the” establishment” had given him three options” abdication, no- confidence ( vote) or choices”, following the form of a no- confidence stir against him in the National Assembly.

He participated this during an interview to ARY News, which was vented on Friday, while responding to questions about whether the opposition, government or”another party” had proposed early choices and his abdication as options.

The premier said when he was presented with the three options,”We said choices is the stylish option, I can not indeed suppose about relinquishing and as far as the no- confidence vote is concerned, I believe in fighting till the end.”

Pointing out that several members of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had defected to the opposition ahead of the no- trust vote, the premier explained that indeed if the opposition’s no- trust move failed,”We can not run the government with similar people ( deserters).”

So, he said,”it will be better for Pakistan if we hold choices again.”

Asked whether he was prepared to go for early choices, he replied,”If we win (in) this (no- confidence) vote, it’s a veritably good idea to go for early choices.”

To a question about what would the government’s strategy be in case the opposition’s no- trust stir fails, he answered,”We’ll make a strategy (in the coming days).”

‘There is trouble to my life’

Before in the interview, the premier said there was a trouble to his life, claiming that those conspiring to trip his government were” spooked knowing that indeed if he’s ousted, the public will continue to support him”.

“I’m saying this openly that there’s a trouble to my life,”he said.

“They, all those who have intrigued (against me), know that I’ll not sit quietly,”the high minister went on, adding,”What do they suppose? They will spend Rs20 billion, Rs25 billion and trip my government and I’ll watch quietly?”

“This is why I’m saying openly, there’s a trouble to my life.”

The high minister’s statement comes hours after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said a plot to croak Prime Minister Imran Khan had been reported by security agencies.

Before this week, PTI leader Faisal Vawda had made analogous claims, stating that a conspiracy was being incubated to croak the high minister over his turndown to” vend the country”.

Vawda had made the reflections on ARY News show”Off the Record”in response to a question about a letter PM Imran brandished at the PTI’s March 27 power show in Islamabad, claiming it contained” substantiation of a” foreign conspiracy”to trip his government.

He said there was a trouble to the high minister’s life but remained fugitive when asked whether the purported conspiracy to croak the premier was mentioned in the letter.

When PM Imran Khan verified this in his interview, he said his life was under trouble because he didn’t suit those involved in the conspiracy as well as”people like Shehbaz Sharif, who polishes thrills”and”are slaves to plutocrat”.

The premier added that people like PML-N President Shehbaz had no public support.

Without naming anyone, he continued,”They’re hysterical of people who have public support. They’re talking about assassination because they know that if he (PM Imran) is ousted from the government, he’ll still be applicable because the public is with him.”

” Also they go for the other option. Look at the history,”PM Imran said, adding that”they will try their stylish through original collaborators, the three stooges”— a term he uses to relate to Shehbaz, PPPco-chair Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement principal Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The high minister further claimed that a crusade would also be initiated for his” character assassination”, adding that his woman, Bushra Bibi, and one of her associates named Farah would also be targeted.

‘Knew about the conspiracy since Aug’

Before in the interview, the high minister revealed that he was apprehensive of the” conspiracy” being incubated to oust his government since August last time.

“I had an idea since August and I also knew that planning was ongoing in London,”he said, adding that he’d also informed his press back also that the coming” downtime would be a veritably delicate time for us”.

He said he also had reports from agencies in this regard, as he went to name PML-N supremo as one of the persons involved in the conspiracy.

“He (Nawaz Sharif) was meeting people, people like Hussain Haqqani (.) who was involved in memogate. They were in constant touch,”he contended, claiming that Nawaz had held the last meeting in this regard on March 3.”And we entered this document (a letter he claims has substantiation of a foreign conspiracy to trip his government) on March 7.”

The high minister went on to say that people who had intrigued in this purported conspiracy were also against the Pakistan Army, adding that”Pakistan has been surviving because of its army.”

“And Nawaz Sharif and his son have openly reviled against the army,”he remarked.

The high minister further contended that the common opposition was making sweats to oust his government in order to get an NRO ( remittal).

“But I’ll noway give them an NRO,”he expressed his resoluteness.

Also, he said” external powers” demanded” stealers and goons. and the loose who come their slaves to save their corruption”.

He further claimed that the” trouble letter” said if Imran Khan was ousted through the no- confidence vote, the foreign powers involved in the conspiracy would” forgive Pakistan”.

“But if he survives the no- confidence vote, there will be dire consequences for Pakistan and we will insulate Imran Khan,”he added.”How do they know that the new government will work ( well) with them?. This means that they had a connection with them ( opposition). This means that this conspiracy is being incubated for the once six months.”

He went on to say that some PTI members who had defected, people from the opposition and media persons had been meeting with officers at” delegacies”.

“I had all the reports,”he said.

To a question about whether his recent visits to China and Russia had” presto- paced the process of governance change against him”, he compared Pakistan’s foreign policy to that of India.

“During the Cold War between America and the Soviet Union, they (India) remainednon-aligned. They were close to the Soviet Union”but they still maintained ties with the US.

“And because of their (India’s) foreign policy, see how is the Indian passport admired in comparison to Pakistan’s,”he added.”When you’re a tone- esteeming nation, others admire you as well. But we continued to change blocs,”he lamented.

He further abused the former governments for allowing drone attacks in the country during America’s war on terror.

‘No differences on ISI chief’s appointment’

In response to a question about civil-military relations with respect to”an appointment in October”— which was an apparent reference to the appointment of a newInter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general — the high minister said,”We were each on one runner. We had no differences”

He said he’d no issues with the military leadership unlike once leaders, who were” spooked of the army because of their corruption”.

When the anchorperson specifically named the former ISI chief, Gen Faiz Hameed, asking whether the premier wanted him to continue as the spymaster because he was his favourite, PM Imran said he’d worked with Gen Faiz for three times and he knew that the downtime of 2021 downtime”will the most delicate time for us”.

Citing profitable difficulties and the situation in Afghanistan after the US exit, he said”I was averring on him (Gen Faiz) continuing till downtime as he was endured”.

“They had their own view, which was that there was a system in the army. They had their own perspective and I had mine. But I was n’t allowing about who’ll be the new army chief,”he clarified.

He also denied reports that he intended tode-notify Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa as the army chief and said it was”the PML-N’s intimation crusade”.