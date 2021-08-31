PM Imran requests areas to balance out costs from essential things

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the provincial governments to require every possible administrative measure to stabilise prices of basic items and check the illogical difference existing between wholesale and retail rates.

Also, PM Khan in an interaction with the Wapda chairman involved reduction in electricity charges under the government’s ambitious plan called the ‘Decade of Dams’.

In separate meetings, the premier asked for early finalisation of a proposed policy for the uplift of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and directed the authorities to finalise an idea of fixing the Universal Pakistan Emergency Helpline by merging all existing emergency help numbers.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr Khan reviewed the demand and provide also as cost of essential items at a gathering . He ordered the provincial chief secretaries to make sure stability of costs at wholesale and retail levels.

“As prices of basic essential items have hit the commoner hard, this government’s foremost priority is to guard them,” the prime minister was quoted as saying.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, special assistants Dr Shahbaz Gill, Dr Sania Nishtar and Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and secretaries of the relevant ministries attended the meeting. Provincial chief secretaries and senior officers participated within the proceedings via video link.

The prime minister was of the opinion that mere action against irresponsible officers wasn’t enough. the result of administrative measures should be provision of relief to people, he said.

Mr Khan involved comprehensive planning and timely steps in sight of future demands for sugar and wheat.

Earlier, an appointment was given on comparative analysis of the costs of essential items across the country, with specialise in wholesale and retail rates.

The meeting was apprised of the prevailing sugar and wheat stocks and therefore the measures being adopted to cater for future requirements.

The prime minister was informed about the steps being taken to cause a big reduction in prices of edible oil. Mr Khan was told that talks with relevant stakeholders had entered a end and therefore the price of edible oil was expected to drop in Rs10 to Rs15 per litre.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafiq apprised the participants of the executive measures being adopted to stabilise prices within the province also as action being taken against officers not fulfilling their responsibilities.

While chairing a gathering to review measures for promotion of SMEs, Prime Minister Khan said the incumbent government was facilitating the world because it had been neglected within the past.

Mr Khan termed the tiny and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) the foremost crucial component of economy and sought early finalisation of a proposed policy for its uplift.