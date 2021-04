Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched the online service of Pakistan Medical Commission, terming it a major step for the health system of the country.

“It is a major step and every society should move towards adopting it,” premier said while addressing the ceremony held to commence the service, in Islamabad.

Premier told PMC that with this step, it was essentially taking Pakistan into the 21st century.

Source: https://tribune.com.pk/story/2294929/pm-imran-inaugurates-pakistan-medical-commissions-online-service