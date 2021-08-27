PM Imran briefs country on PTI’s performance up until this point

As the PTI government completes three years in power, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday presented to the state a review of his party’s performance so far at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad.

The prime minister began the speech by welcoming “all our chief ministers, governors and thus the leaders of AJK who have just been elected” before commending Sindh Governor Imran Ismail for singing his famous Tabdeeli song before his speech.

“I’m unsure if he has more talent for singing or governance,” PM Imran said about the governor’s performance.

He recalled the time when his party was nascent and “had just five to six folks that were mocked for being PTI representatives”.

Following this, PM Imran harked back to his career as a cricketer, explaining how his life as a sportsman, “where there are standing ovations one moment and curses the next”, prepared him for a lifetime of struggles.

“Until you undergo struggles, you cannot do anything big,” the prime minister said. “No leader became big with a shortcut. Quaid-e-Azam was a huge leader. He struggled in his life and people will always remember him [for that].”

PM Imran detailed the struggles his government faced on the economic front over the first three years of their mandated five-year tenure, saying he had inherited a country heading towards bankruptcy.

“We had no capital to settle loans. We had no exchange . this account deficit we faced was of $20 billion. If Saudi Arabia , China and UAE had not helped us at the time, rupee would have declined further and caused us some real damage,” he said.

“We had to visit the IMF and whoever you acquire loan from they set [certain]conditions,” he added.

The prime minister mentioned the country’s tiff with India within the aftermath of Pulwama incident and thanked the soldiers for his or her part. “I appreciate our army and air force. As they (Indian fighter jets) came into our territory and launched an offensive, we realised the [power]of our army.”

Without naming any names, the premier accused a “mafia” of defaming state institutions, particularly the military . “I also criticised the military within the past,” he said. “Judiciary and military also make mistakes but it does not imply we should always always [expect]them to topple the democratic government.

“We know the Indian lobby is trying hard to defame Pakistan Army. they’re implying that the Taliban won thanks to Pakistan Army.”

He discussed his government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, recalling how he resisted the pressure to impose a “blanket lockdown and by the grace of Allah we were protected”.



“The WEF (World Economic Forum) praised Pakistan for its handling of Covid-19,the Economist [acknowledged]Pakistan for beingthree countries that effectively tackled the coronavirus,” he said.

“The NCOC (National Command and Operation Center) team comprising Asad Umar and Dr Faisal [Sultan] took great decisions which we survived the worst of Covid.”

He shed light on his government’s economic performance, saying: “When we assumed power, the [current account]deficit was $20billion and now it’s $1.8bn. Our foreign currency reserves were $16.4bn once we assumed power and today they’re at $27bn. Our collection was Rs3800bn three years ago and now it’s reached Rs4700bn.

“We witnessed record sales in motorcycles and tractors, while car sales saw an 85pc increase. It means the people’s lifestyle is improving.”

Defending the authenticity of the figures he quoted, PM Imran quipped: “These figures aren’t of Ishaq Dar’s, these are real.”

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry presents the PTI government’s three-year performance report back to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday. — PID

The prime minister accused his rivals of “spreading hopelessness because they have the old system back”.

“In our tenure, Punjab’s anti corruption has recovered Rs450bn so far ,” he claimed. “NAB (National Accountability Bureau), in its 18 years before we came to power, had recovered Rs290bn and in last three years they recovered Rs519bn. All hue and cry is thanks to this reason.”

He also mentioned his government’s social uplift schemes like Kamyab Pakistan and Ehsaas Program, saying that the latter was rated “third best within the world” by the earth Bank.



The premier reminded his audience of the efforts made to “empower women” in rural areas and stressedwomen, adding that “this is what weto .”

“We are also working on inheritance laws to form sure women get their due share in property,” he added.

Regarding the progress made on construction of dams in his government, the premier said: “Ten dams are being built which may be complete within subsequent 10 years, while the Mohmand dam are getting to be complete in 2025.”

PM Imran said his government’s relief work transcended jurisdictions. “We don’t have governments in Sindh and Balochistan but we gave relief packages there, too, for the poor.”

The prime minister, before signing off, thanked his team and his political allies, including the MQM, for his or her part.

‘PTI govt first to present performance report’

Earlier, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan said during a tweet that the PTI government would present a primary of its kind performance report back to the overall public on a day to day .

According to Radio Pakistan, the prime minister was to launch the report, which may give an insight into the performance of each ministry.

Report 2018-21 has been compiled by the Ministry of knowledge and Broadcasting and “focuses [on]the accomplishments the govt. has made despite the worldwide economic recession within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic,” the report said.

It added the report was 251 pages long and outlined the “achievements of 44 public bodies, including ministries, divisions and departments, through infographics and relevant facts and figures”.



The report arebe accessible at the official website of the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publication,Radio Pakistan.

Referring to the launch of the report, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the PTI “can proudly present its performance of [the past]three years to the nation”.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he questioned what percentage governments in Pakistan had been accountable within the past. “Those who ruled for thirty years are hiding their faces,” he said.

“Three years [of performance within the areas of the]economy, policy and internal stability will bring facts to light today.”

Azhar Mashwani, Punjab chief minister’s focal person for digital media, said that Insaf Youth Wing activists are getting to be live streaming the premier’s speech in seven cities, including Gilgit, Karachi, Multan, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Hyderabad.