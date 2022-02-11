PM Imran awards appreciation certificates to ‘top 10 best performing federal ministries’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday awarded appreciation instruments to the” top 10 stylish performing civil ministries”under his government, with the dispatches ministry, planning ministry and poverty relief division getting top honours of first, alternate and third independently.

-The top 10 ministries recognised for their performance at a form held in Islamabad were as follows

-Ministry of Dispatches (Murad Saeed)

-Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Enterprise (Asad Umar)

-Poverty Relief and Social Safety Division (Dr Sania Nishtar)

-Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (Shafqat Mahmood)

-Ministry of Human Rights headed (Dr Shireen Mazari)

-Ministry of Diligence and Production headed (Khusro Bakhtiar)

-National Security Division headed (Dr Moeed Yusuf)

-Ministry of Commerce (Abdul Razak Dawood)

-Ministry of Interior (Sheikh Rashid Ahmed)

-Ministry of National Food Security and Research (Syed Fakhar Imam)

The ministries with a performance score of 80 per cent and over were also stressed in the function.

Addressing the function, the high minister singled out Saeed for praise as his ministry came out on top despite his youthful age.

The premier hailed the action as a” great occasion”since every ministry would get to know how important the others worked.”Our ministries will get impulses to work hard, the further we publicise this,”he added.

The high minister said that when” marks”— pertaining to a story from his own days as a pupil — would be publicised and there would be a corresponding system of prices and penalties, it would bring an enhancement in the governance system’s performance.

He said that no system without prices and penalties could be successful, giving the illustration of performance gaps in private and public hospitals.

“When I came (into power) I had veritably revolutionary ideas to bring unforeseen changes but I realised our system does not have the capability to absorb unforeseen shocks (and only by) incentivising will we bring positive changes in our bureaucracy and ministries.”

Giving his recommendations, the premier said the criteria should be further meliorated and increased weight should be given to how can a ministry ameliorate its performance to profit public interest and to bringing” out-of-box results”to common problems.

The premier said the appraisal would be a daily affair, lagniappes would be given on its base, also adding that in future the top 10 ministries shouldn’t be blazoned beforehand so as to insure the attendance of all civil ministers.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the prices were being distributed in agreement with”The Performance Agreement” inked with the civil ministries in which targets were set for them.

It said the agreement would help to ameliorate performance, meet targets, address public issues, formulate effective policy and collect the data demanded for good governance.

The PMO added that the main purpose behind the agreement was to estimate the performance of ministries, apply a system of prices and penalties for government officers and ameliorate service delivery.



ان معاہدوں کا بنیادی مقصد وزارتوں کی کارکردگی کو جانچنا، سرکاری افسران کے لیے سزا اور جزا کے قوانین پر عملدرآمد اور سروس ڈیلیوری میں بہتری لانا ہے۔ — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 10, 2022



Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, whose own Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was missing in the top 10, complimented the award donors.

Explaining the rebuff of his ministry, he said performance was measured on the base of perpetration of systems that the ministries submitted to the PMO. Chaudhry added he’d modified some systems which would give more positive results coming time.

‘PM has no- confidence in remaining press members’

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that PM Imran had distributed instruments among his ten favourite ministers, which meant that he’d expressed” no- confidence”in the rest of the members of the civil press.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Multan, Bilawal said that the high minister was busy distributing instruments among his ministers when he should be fastening on working the people’s issues.

He pledged that the people of Pakistan would show PM Imran the reality of his government’s performance.”The instrument that you’ll admit from the people in the ( coming) choices, you suffered a caravan of that in the by- choices,”he said.

He went on to say that the high minister had done great” injustice”with Multan.”He has the biggest press in the country’s history, but only 10 of his ministers are meritorious of praise.”

Bilawal said that the dispatches minister, Murad Saeed, was awarded a instrument indeed though he failed to work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In an apparent reference to Asad Umar, he said that another minister from Karachi was fired and also demurred out from one ministry, but was now looking after the planning ministry.

He noted that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wasn’t given a instrument, reiterating that it was an” injustice with Multan”.”On one hand they praise Pakistan’s foreign policy (.) if it’s so successful also where is the instrument?”he asked.

PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman blew off the entire move as a” joke with the nation”.”The government’s three- time performance is full of mismanagement, corruption and failures,”she said in a statement.”There’s a extremity situation in every ministry.”

Rehman said there were question marks over the performance of several ministries, japing whether any ministry was devoid of blame for creating a extremity.

The assemblyman said the high minister could” clearly give appreciation instruments to ministers over excellent performance in cursing and criminating (the opposition)”.

“The nation will now give its opinion on the performance of the government and the ministers through the vote,”the assemblyman said.