PM asks UAE to facilitate talks on India-held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold serious and sincere addresses to resolve burning issues, including Kashmir, and said the United Arab Emirates leadership could play an important part in bringing India and Pakistan to table.

The high minister, in an interview with Al Arabiya news channel, said, “My communication to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that let us sit down on the table and have serious and sincere addresses to resolve our burning issues like Kashmir. ”

“In Kashmir, obvious mortal rights violations are taking place day in and day out.”

The PM said India had commandeered any semblance of autonomy, given to the Kashmiris according to Composition 370 of the Indian Constitution, as the autonomy was abandoned in August 2019.

Nonages in India were being bedeviled, he said, adding that India must stop this to give a communication to the world that the country was ready for meaningful addresses.

Mr Shehbaz reminded the world that India and Pakistan were neighbours and they had to live with each other. “It’s over to us to live peacefully and make progress or quarrel with each other, and waste time and coffers. We’ve three wars with India and it only brought further misery, poverty and severance to the people. We’ve learnt our assignment and we want to live in peace handed we’re suitable to resolve our genuine problems. We want to palliate poverty, achieve substance, and give education and health installations and employment to our people and not waste our coffers on losers and security, that’s the communication I want to give to PM Modi,” he added.

He said, “We’re nuclear powers, fortified to the teeth and if God prohibit a war breaks out who’ll live to tell what happed.”

He said Saudi Arabia was a friendly and fraternal country, and they had unique fraternal relations for centuries.

Before Pakistan came into being and sculpted out of India, millions of Muslims had fraternal relations with Saudi Arabia and they were visiting Makkah and Medina, he recalled.

The PM said the UAE was a alternate home for millions of Pakistanis and as high minister he’d accepted a successful visit to the country. He said Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed was an tender family and great supporter of Pakis­tan and wanted the people of Pakistan to progress and come prosperous. Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan was also a great friend of Pakistan and Pakistan was in his soul.

“Leadership of Pakistan and Gulf countries have resolved to cooperate with each other in the realm of trade and culture and design Islam as a religion of peace and duck all forms of terrorism. We’re working together as strategic mates,” he added.

The high minister said Pakistan’s straits and difficulties would not have dropped without the palpable and substantial support of the fraternal Gulf countries and Saudi Arabia, who was dependable and trust good mates. He said the Pakistani nation was flexible and stalwart, and it would stand on its own bases by promoting trade and investment.