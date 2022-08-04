PM advocated Kashmir issue at all int’l fora: Kaira

Serve for Kashmir Affairs, Qamar Zaman Kaira says Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has upheld the Kashmir issue at all global fora and the public authority and individuals of Pakistan will keep on supporting their Kashmiri brethren in their battle for right to self-assurance.

Talking at a capability at the Kashmiri outcast camp at Chehla in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday, he said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likewise vociferously raising the Kashmir issue at global level.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said in spite of monetary emergency, the national government gave three billion rupees to the development of 1314 houses for Kashmiris exiles.

He said the public authority will keep on resolving every one of the issues being looked by Kashmiri exiles.